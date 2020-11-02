Sectarian killings are on the increase in the country once again. Street crimes like snatching purses from womenfolk, looting banks and pedestrian s on roads are also raising their ugly heads. When the summary military courts function in the country and the task of maintaining law and order on the government roads is handed over to the Rangers, a considerable improvement in the overall law and order of the country is noticed meaning thereby that something is terribly wrong with the present policing system as well as delay in the decision of cases in the courts. Serious questions are being raised as to the way the lower echelon of police is recruited. Their training methods leave much to be desired. Unless the recruitment to the lower police cadres is patterned on the recruitment system operative in the armed forces of the country, things aren’t going to improve.

There is an urgent need on the part of the interior ministry to carry out operation clean up throughout the country for ridding the country of heavy weaponry.

Why on earth armed licences of prohibitive bore weapons should be issued to private individuals? As a matter of fact, such weapons should be in the possession of only the armed forces, police and para military forces .In the past not once but many times such clean up operations were planned but were called off even before they could take off -thanks to political expediency.