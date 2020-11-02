HE CANNOT AFFORD TO BE SEEN AS AN ALLY OF ROME AGAINST WHICH SHE ROSE SO HEROICALLY

Both of our key democratic leaders have suffered in a big way at the hands of the Establishment. To be honest Mr. Asif Ali Zardari has suffered more. No body in Pakistan is unaware of the number of years he has passed in confinement. Despite the controversial NRO, a case or two may still be pending against him in the courts. It can easily be stated that no other public figure has more experience of the country’s judicial system than him. The cases “instituted” against him over the years involve crimes of almost every conceivable nature. And it is an irrefutable truth that no case has ever been proved. Yet he has passed more than a decade of the prime of his life behind the bars. And technically it is nearly a lifetime. Shouldn’t he harbour a rightful grudge against the system that remained operational against him for so long? Agreed that the charges related to corruption can hardly be proved. And the only convincing statement that can be made in this respect is that ‘behind every great fortune there is a crime’. Meaning thereby that all those who have amassed great fortunes can hypothetically be considered to have been involved in one or the other crime. The only proven crime that sticks to Mr. Asif Ali Zardari however is that he was husband of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He was so much easier to target. He infact had become the Shaheed Prime Minister’s Achilles’ heel as early as the initial weeks of her power in 1988-89. The bitterness that lurks behind the composed veneer he has so impressively been able to assemble in the testing times following Mohtarma’s tragic assassination is quite understandable. But he has to rise above this bitterness now. He will be a considerably ‘diminished’ person in the esteem of the people of Pakistan and history if he allows his personal bitterness to influence his judgement in the case of the Judges: By laying down her life in the cause of democracy Mohtarma gave her party new enhanced dimensions in the political scenario of Pakistan. If Mr. Asif Ali Zardari fails to act in the spirit that made his illustrious wife rise so heroically – almost alone – against Rome, he will take the risk of being seen by many as Nero’s comrade-in-arms. Why is Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry being judged by just one act of his? He did take oath of office under PCO. But history will not remember him for that. He will be remembered for his act of defiance on March 9, 2007 without which neither Mr. Zardari nor Mr. Sharif would have arrived in a position to pass their judgement on the Judges. Prior to March 9, 2007, Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry could easily have done all that was essential to stay in the good books of the Fuehrer. Had he opted to do so, there would have been no March 9, no lawyers’ movement, no uprising of the civil society, no life injected into the political parties, and no February 18, 2008. To ensure that the likes of Mr. Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif do not suffer at the hands of an establishment-controlled judiciary again, it is vital that the Judicial Revolution envisioned by those who are fighting for the judiciary’s return to the position of November 2, 2007, should be taken to its logical conclusion. Let the return of Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to his seat of justice become the turning point in the country’s struggle for the rule of law.

28 – 04 – 2008