Mahmudullah, Livingstone ruled out of HBL PSL 5 playoffs

14 hours ago

Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Mahmudullah has been ruled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 playoffs after the Bangladeshi all-rounder tested positive for Covid-19 in the pre-departure test that was conducted in Bangladesh. Multan Sultans may now choose a local or foreign player as replacement and the same will be updated as and when finalised.
Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone has been replaced by Saqib Mahmood in the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 playoffs. The replacement has been made after Livingstone became unavailable following his selection in the England’s ODI squad for the South Africa tour. The remaining four matches of Pakistan’s marquee event, will be played in Karachi on November 14, 15 and 17. HBL PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016. The fifth edition commenced in Karachi on February 20, but was suspended on March 17. Apart from Karachi and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan were the two other venues to host 30 of the 34 matches as nearly half a million spectators crossed turnstiles to witness live action.

