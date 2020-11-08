In war on terror untold sacrifices are being made by our armed forces who continue to shed their blood and enter the kingdom of martyrdom even today. It is our duty as a nation to honour those who are engaged in fight against terrorism and remember those who are no longer with us and who had sacrificed their today for our tomorrow. We are living today because they gave their lives so that we may live on.

15th October 2020 was the darkest day when in 24 hours 20 of our valiant soldiers laid down their lives for the defence of this country in Balochistan and North Waziristan. Heaven would not have fallen had the opposition postponed their protest public meeting against the government on the following day, 16th October 2020 at Gujranwala to mark their solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan who have been fighting so daringly against the enemies of this country. That would have sent correct signal to our enemies that as a nation we stand united, our political differences, notwithstanding.

It is very essential that the political temperature should be brought down in the country and that can only happen if the politicians on both sides of the political divide temper their statements against each other and avoid the use of language which is provocative in nature. During the second world war Hitler used very derogatory language against Sir Winston Churchill in his speeches .When once the newsmen seeking his comments drew the attention of the British prime minister towards them Churchill made a very succinct remark which said it all. He said it seems that Hitler didn’t have good primary education.