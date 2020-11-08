PAKISTAN IS A CONCEPT WHICH HAS TO BE, AND WILL ALWAYS BE DEFENDED WITH BLOOD BY THOSE WHO REALLY BELIEVE IN IT

Nothing hurts me more than the talk that ‘if this or that grievance, or this or that problem is not addressed in time the country is going to disintegrate.’ Of course ‘all the grievances’ require to be addressed, and ‘all the problems’ solved, but why should the probability of ‘the country getting disintegrated’ be discussed every now and then?

Is there any other country in the world whose existence as an integrated unit is made to face as many ‘question marks’ and as frequently as Pakistan? Why isn’t there any talk in India of India’s disintegration, despite its such a hugely heterogeneous character, and despite all those ‘separatist movements’ going on, north and east? Why isn’t America, inspite of its diversified demography, a subject of such talk? Why just Pakistan? Pakistan will break up, if this or that is not done, or this or that happens. Pakistan will fall apart, if Kalabagh dam is built.

Pakistan will become history, if any effort is made to change the feudal character of Balochistan. Pakistan will surely disintegrate, if various brands of its Sardars, Khans, Nawabs, Chaudhries, Shahs, Pirs and Waderas are not regularly appeased The example in this case is given of the breakup of the country in 1971. Let us accept a glaring bitter fact of history in this case. Even though the coming into being of Pakistan with two wings situated hundreds of miles apart with enemy territory in between, was a triumph of two-nation theory which was the driving force behind Pakistan movement, the original idea as per the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940 was to create a Confederation of West and East Pakistan rather than a federation which could simply not be sustained geographically. In my opinion whatever happened in 1971 was manifestation of the ‘Corrective Power’ of History. Today we have two geographically and geopolitically viable Pakistans. One of them of course carries a different name – Bangladesh. Not meaning thereby that there is room for any kind of disintegration on linguistic and ethnic grounds in Pakistan.

It’s a state that is more of a concept than a country. And it is geographically integrated. The concept is Muslim Nationhood. Any effort to defy this concept simply has to be treated as an act of treason. And those who, as a matter of rule, question the validity of this concept, are in my opinion, fifth columnists. Let democratic rights not be mentioned in this context. We can’t be any more democratic than America. If ‘Democracy’ were an ‘absolute’ value, Lincoln wouldn’t have gone to war with the South, and there would have been no Guantanamo Bay. Pakistan is a concept which has to be, and will always be defended with blood by those who really believe in it.

05 – 01 – 2009