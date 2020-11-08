Value of national currency is restored, dollar is likely to reach close to Rs 150

LAHORE, November 8: Nationwide, the rupee has depreciated by one rupee 17 paisas over the past week. Experts expect the U.S currency to reach close to Rs 150 by January next year.

According to the details, the issuance of 2. 2 billion Sukuk bonds by the government in February 2021 and rising remittances in the country have further devalued the dollar and the rupee continues to recover.

The rupee strengthened against the dollar in both the foreign exchange markets last week, after which the dollar fell to a six-month low in the inter-bank market. The dollar has fallen below 160 on the inter-bank and open markets.-Agencies