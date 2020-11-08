Big blow to PML-N as all Cabinet members of PML-N Makran Division resign

Another PML-N leader Rozeena Alam quits party over anti-institutions narrative

GWADAR, November 8: All the Cabinet members of PML-N Makran division have announced to quit the party.

According to ARY News, after Lieutenant General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, more PML-N members announced their separation from the party.

PML-N announces resignation of all key cabinet members of Makran division Besides, Divisional President of Youth Wing Makran Muhammad Bizenjo, District President of Gwadar and other important leaders also separated from PML-N.

PML-N vice-provincial president Nawab Shambezai also announced his separation from the party.

Meanwhile, another leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has resigned from the party over the controversial statement of Ayaz Sadiq and the party’s narrative against the state institutions.

According to details, Rozeena Alam has resigned from her basic party membership. In her statement, Rozeena said that she was hurt by the statement of party stalwart in the National Assembly against state institutions.

After being dejected she is tendering her resignation from the PML-N, Rozeena Alam said.-TLTP