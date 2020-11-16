PPP and Nawaz League meet their Waterloo in GB

The electorate has not yet lost faith in Imran Khan, otherwise, his party would not have upstaged both the PPP and Nawaz League in the recent elections in Gilgit and Baltistan. Both Bilawal and Maryam Safdar had invested a lot of their time in this election. They must be licking their wounds inflicted on them by their defeat. The people of Gilgit and Baltistan have spoken loud and clear.

The number of independent candidates who have won in these election is fairly big keeping in view the limited number of seats in the GB’s assembly .Experience of hindsight reveals that the independent candidates more often than not always put their weight behind the majority party and odds are that they will chime in with the PTI to form government in the GB.

Instead of accusing the government of gerrymandering it would be better if the opposition leaders analyse the factors which were responsible for their downfall in these elections If they had any solid proof of rigging, in whatever form it might be, they should knock the door of the Chief Election Commissioner instead of kicking up the dust and disturbing law and order situation of the country.

The PTI should also not rejoice over its victory in these elections as the next two to three years are going to be its litmus test in power .If it fails to deliver and translate into reality the promises made by it with the electorate at the hustings, its fate in the next polls won’t be much different from that of two mainstream political parties which met their Waterloo on November 15, 2020.