KPK Govt decides to start double shifts in public sector schools of the province: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, November 16: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided in principle to start double shifts in public sector schools of the province. It was decided in a meeting of Elementary & Secondary Education Department held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Provincial Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Khaliq and other relevant authorities attended the meeting. The meeting was given detailed briefing about commencement of double shifts in schools, transfer of teachers under the E-Transfer policy and other important matters of the department. The meeting was informed that a comprehensive policy for double shifts in schools had been prepared in consultation with law and establishment departments whereas a committee headed by provincial minister for education has been constituted to implement the policy in letter and spirit. “Double shifts will be started in public sector schools only on need basis, and a criteria to determine the need of any school has been incorporated in the policy”, the meeting was informed. It was further told that teachers of the same school where double shift was to be started would be given first priority for teaching, and if teacher was not available for second shift in the school, then teachers would be hired from a nearby school. On this occasion stipend structure for the teachers of second shift was also approved in principle.

Briefing about the E-Transfers Policy of the department it was told that transfer of teachers under the E-Transfer Policy would be made once in a year as per the academic year so that educational activities of the student is not affected. Transfer of teachers from BPS-12 to BPS-18 would be made under the policy as per the pre-defined criteria, it was informed. The meeting decided to devolve the posting transfer powers of grade 19 and 20 teaching cadre staff of the department to the lower level. About the progress on the provision of missing facilities of public sector schools, the forum was apprised that since the financial year 2013-14, provision of missing facilities including clean drinking water, electricity, wash rooms and boundary walls had been completed in 68% of the total schools which represents 21385 number of schools adding that work on the provision of missing facilities in rest of schools is in progress.-PR