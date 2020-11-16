PPP takes to the streets against alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections

GILGIT, November 16: Workers of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Monday took to the street against alleged rigging in general election of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA).

The charged workers of the PPP staged a protest demonstration, burned tyres outside RO office and blocked the road for traffic.

The die-hard PPP workers staged a sit-in on the highway at Yaseen in Ghazar district. There are reports that hundreds of PPP protesters are participating in the protest.

The PPP staged a sit-in against alleged rigging in Gilgit Baltistan elections in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Gilgit city. The PPP candidate, Jamil Ahmed was leading by 400 votes last night in the final count but in the morning he was shown as trailing by 2 votes.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also joined the protest and addressed the crowd gathered there.

In his fiery speech he said that the PPP candidates were pressurized to leave the party and join the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf but each and every one of them remained steadfast with the party except one. He said that when the authorities witnessed the support for PPP by the people of GB from Siachen to Gilgit, they got worried. The election commission started supporting the illegal acts of the PTI ministers.

He said that so much so that the chief election commissioner went to Islamabad and held a press conference in Islamabad against opposition instead of stopping government ministers from illegal acts. Even the Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Gilgit. – DNA